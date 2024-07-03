11,000 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.88. The stock had a trading volume of 656,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,769. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

