Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 82,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,896,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 891.8% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $6,411,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

