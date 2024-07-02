Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Zelira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Zelira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

