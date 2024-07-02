Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
Zelira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Zelira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
