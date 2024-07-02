XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMAP stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.
About XOMA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.