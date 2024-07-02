Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Ximen Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.37.
Ximen Mining Company Profile
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
