Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 625,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,778,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

