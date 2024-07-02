World Mobile Token Tops One Day Volume of $1.22 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $146.63 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00045903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.