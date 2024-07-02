Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 596.34 ($7.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -512.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.61. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 617 ($7.80).

Insider Activity at Workspace Group

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.46), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($26,843.28). In other news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £1,147.74 ($1,451.73). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($26,843.28). 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 595 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

