Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.14.

NYSE:WK opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

