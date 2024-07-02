Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. 18,618,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.04.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.