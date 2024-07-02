Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 450,297 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

