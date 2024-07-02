Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 4,785,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,513. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

