Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $100,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

