Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:KOS remained flat at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.