Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2,622.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 52,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,216. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

