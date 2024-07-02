Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,528. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

