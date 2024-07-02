Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 637.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

TGT traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 1,817,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,771. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.