Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,751 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 233,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 191,864 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

