Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 879,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

MRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.78. 2,753,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

