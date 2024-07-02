Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,254 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,140. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

