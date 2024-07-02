Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. 509,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,541. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

