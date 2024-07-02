Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.82. 1,584,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,651. The stock has a market cap of $330.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

