Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 107,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

