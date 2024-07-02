Westhampton Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 107,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
