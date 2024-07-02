Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.00. 2,428,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
