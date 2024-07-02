WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.47% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 479.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.33. 32,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,579. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

