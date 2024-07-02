WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.18% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF remained flat at $50.07 during midday trading on Monday. 81,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

