Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. 2,202,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

