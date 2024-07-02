Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $105.77 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 1661929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Insider Transactions at Welltower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.