Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 9,525,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,463,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

