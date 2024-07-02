Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

