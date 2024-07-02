Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

