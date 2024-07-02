Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $295.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.20.

Waters Stock Down 2.6 %

Waters stock opened at $282.70 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Waters by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

