Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.61. 2,046,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,880,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 20.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 219.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $543.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

