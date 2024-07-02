Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.06 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $99.06 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00005600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,895.96 or 0.99910494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00075675 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.70450064 USD and is up 8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,875,766.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

