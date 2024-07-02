Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 440,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.