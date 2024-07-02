Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $4.37 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

