Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.