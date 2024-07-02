Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

