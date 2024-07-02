Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.07 and last traded at $87.40. Approximately 2,274,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,487,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 298,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 207,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

