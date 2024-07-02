Velas Price Tops $0.0084 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $806,996.55 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00045719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,969,591 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

