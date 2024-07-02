Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $199,679.28 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $199,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,622.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $188,508.96.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 404,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,143. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

