Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,892. The company has a market cap of $404.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

