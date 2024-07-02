Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

