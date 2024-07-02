Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 298,313 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,597. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

