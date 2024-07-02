Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 52,928 shares.The stock last traded at $98.27 and had previously closed at $98.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

