Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.72. 1,548,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,852. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

