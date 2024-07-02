Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

