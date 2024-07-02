Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Decreased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 861,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,456. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

