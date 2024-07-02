Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,766.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 248,086 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

