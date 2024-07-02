Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 1,018,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

